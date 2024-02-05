GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 25,400 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up 3.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

