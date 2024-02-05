GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 177,406 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,406 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,001,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 414,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.