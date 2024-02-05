GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Sovos Brands makes up approximately 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $84,891.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. 1,812,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.