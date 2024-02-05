Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 42,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $184,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
