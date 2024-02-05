Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 18,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $47,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. 696,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,552. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

