Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.45% of Otter Tail worth $45,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 69.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 181,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 431.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.4 %

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.51. 57,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otter Tail Company Profile

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

