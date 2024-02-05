Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 907,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,405. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

