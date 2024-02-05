Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.78% of AutoNation worth $50,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE AN traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.21. 200,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

