Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.36. 2,285,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,033. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

