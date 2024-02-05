Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Newmont worth $84,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NEM traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $33.52. 6,267,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $52.76.
In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
