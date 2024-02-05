Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 56,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $36,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after buying an additional 1,255,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

