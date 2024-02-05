Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,213 shares of company stock worth $13,068,832. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,053.24. 140,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,148. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $776.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,054.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $951.28.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

