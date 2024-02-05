Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $124,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

