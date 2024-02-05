Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 2,433,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,298. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

