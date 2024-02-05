Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,165 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

