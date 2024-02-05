Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 23,950 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $73,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $55.25. 1,869,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

