Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 635,920 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635,920 shares during the period. Crane accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $76,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Price Performance

CR traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

