Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 105,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

