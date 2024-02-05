Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 91,870 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.56% of Sinclair worth $39,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth $446,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth $2,231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sinclair by 89.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. 98,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

