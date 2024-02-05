Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $48,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.19. 48,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,438. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

