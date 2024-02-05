Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083,891 shares during the period. Crane makes up approximately 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $117,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 107.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 35.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $201,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Crane by 120.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after buying an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane Increases Dividend

Shares of CR traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.53. 56,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,196. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.