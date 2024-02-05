Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.50. 58,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

