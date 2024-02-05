Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $35.36 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.32. The stock had a trading volume of 569,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

