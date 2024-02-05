Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $56.94 Million Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 8.62% of Myers Industries worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,779,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

