Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $76.82 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Rollins worth $76,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %
Rollins stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,989. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.
Rollins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
