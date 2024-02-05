Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $93.91 Million Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,290 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.89% of Atlanta Braves worth $93,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.