Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $32.88 Million Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 884,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.55% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,674,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,117,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPHR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

