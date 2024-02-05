Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Shares of IEX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.17. 118,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,724. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

