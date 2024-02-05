Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 114,867 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,867 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,050. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

