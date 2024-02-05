Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 191,730 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,730 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $32,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 341,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 302,773 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 267,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 976,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,996. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

