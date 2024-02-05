Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,155 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 68.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 636,812 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.