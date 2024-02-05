Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,376 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises 1.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.76% of Mueller Industries worth $149,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,322 shares of company stock worth $5,238,139 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

