Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,051.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $975.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.28. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.43 and a 12-month high of $1,054.57.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,068,832. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

