GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.81. 1,983,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,932,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.51 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

