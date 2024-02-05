Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

