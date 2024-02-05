GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00011104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $456.16 million and $1.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,564.53 or 0.99975405 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00179397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003456 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,485,871 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,486,405.1928273 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.74415409 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,032,775.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

