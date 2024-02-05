General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.47

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.47 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137.44 ($1.75), with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

General Electric Trading Up 31.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.05.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 401.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

