General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.64

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 1024240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

