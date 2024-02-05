Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $134,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 432,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.