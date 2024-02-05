German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of GABC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,974.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $531,381 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

