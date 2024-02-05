Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 190,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,321. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.