Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.11.

GPN stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

