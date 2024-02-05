Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 216,610 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $30.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $742.13 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
