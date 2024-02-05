Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 216,610 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $30.12.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.13 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

