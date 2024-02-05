Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 442,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 365,217 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $832.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.