GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. GMS has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

