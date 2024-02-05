Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,784,561.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $260,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,529 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,617. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.