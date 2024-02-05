Got Guaranteed Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.46 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $5.46 million and $4,003.96 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

