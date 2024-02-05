Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.53% of Graco worth $64,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Trading Down 1.0 %

Graco Increases Dividend

GGG stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 246,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,649. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.