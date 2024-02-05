Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 120588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 52.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.