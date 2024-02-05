Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS NULG traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,518 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

